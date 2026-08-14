A low grade monsoon day as extreme heat approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a less active monsoon pattern starting today.

Any storms that develop will likely be over the higher elevations east of Tucson, and will struggle to make it into the valleys.

Hot conditions return late this weekend with an Extreme Heat Watch in effect for portions of Southeast Arizona Monday though Wednesday of next week.

A more active thunderstorm pattern returns the second half of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Friday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

