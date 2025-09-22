Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A low-end storm day as we welcome Fall

Isolated storms mainly east and southeast of Tucson today
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a nice rain for some areas yesterday, we will start the day mostly sunny, then see a slight chance for isolated storms this afternoon.

The best chance of storms will stay mostly east to southeast of Tucson. Highs soar back to the triple-digits by mid-week.

Stronger storms, potentially with heavy rainfall, will likely impact Southeast Arizona late in the week.

Temperatures will be running 3-6 degrees above normal through Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood