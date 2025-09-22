A low-end storm day as we welcome Fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a nice rain for some areas yesterday, we will start the day mostly sunny, then see a slight chance for isolated storms this afternoon.

The best chance of storms will stay mostly east to southeast of Tucson. Highs soar back to the triple-digits by mid-week.

Stronger storms, potentially with heavy rainfall, will likely impact Southeast Arizona late in the week.

Temperatures will be running 3-6 degrees above normal through Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

