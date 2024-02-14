Watch Now
A lovely Valentine's Day Forecast

A relatively quiet weather pattern will stay with us through the weekend
Posted at 7:49 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 21:49:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice weather has returned just in time for Valentine's Day and will deliver lots of sunshine along with high temperatures near 70°.

The nice weather will carry through the weekend with highs gradually climbing into the mid-70s.

Other than a few high clouds, the weather pattern will remain relatively quiet until the middle of next week.

A pattern shift will bring a slight chance of showers from Tuesday into Wednesday along with slightly cooler temperatures.

We won't see a dramatic change in weather like we've seen with the past few systems that have arrived over the past few weeks.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

