A lovely Valentine's Day Forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice weather has returned just in time for Valentine's Day and will deliver lots of sunshine along with high temperatures near 70°.

The nice weather will carry through the weekend with highs gradually climbing into the mid-70s.

Other than a few high clouds, the weather pattern will remain relatively quiet until the middle of next week.

A pattern shift will bring a slight chance of showers from Tuesday into Wednesday along with slightly cooler temperatures.

We won't see a dramatic change in weather like we've seen with the past few systems that have arrived over the past few weeks.

