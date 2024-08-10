A littler drier and warmer for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — This weekend, high pressure will move closer to eastern Arizona and limit our monsoon thunderstorms.

Isolated thunderstorms can still be expected in the late afternoon and into the evening hours, but rain chances will be lower through the weekend.

High temperatures will climb a few degrees and stay in the low 100s along with overnight lows that will dip into the upper 70s.

A better chance of rain returns Monday with highs in the upper 90s.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

