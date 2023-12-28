Watch Now
A little warmer to finish the week

A mix of clouds and sun to finish the year
Posted at 5:55 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 19:55:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several weak disturbances will cross the Southwest over the next week and bring lots of high clouds but not much in the way of rain or snow.

We will have a slight chance of showers from Saturday night into Sunday along with another slight chance early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain on the upward trend going into the weekend with highs in the lower 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will continue their slight upward trend and return to the low to mid-40s by the weekend.

Overall, pretty quiet weather will bring 2023 to a close.

Cuyler Diggs

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

