A little more rain to start the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure over California will finally move east and bring some more rain to southeastern Arizona to start the weekend.

Even a few thunderstorms will be possible as the system moves east throughout Saturday.

Most rain totals will be light and only amount to a trace to 0.10" unless a thunderstorm passes overhead.

Clearing skies and cooler temperatures return for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.

The forecast for Thanksgiving is still looking fantastic with highs in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Cochise County Forecast

