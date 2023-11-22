A little less wind for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy conditions will stay with us through Thanksgiving but, overall, the weather is looking good for those traveling and those choosing to stay close to Tucson.

High temperatures will continue to climb into the low to mid-70s through Friday and we'll see some high clouds for Thanksgiving.

This weekend, a storm will pass across Utah and bring cooler temperatures to southern Arizona.

Highs will drop into the upper 60s and we'll see a slight chance of sprinkles through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Cuyler Diggs

