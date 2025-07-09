A little less heat to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat will gradually give way to slightly cooler temperatures over the next few days.

Thursday, the high temperature will still climb to 108° before cooling into the lower 100s to finish the week and head into the weekend.

With high pressure overhead, monsoon will struggle to produce much in the way of rain.

Most thunderstorms will occur to the east and southeast of Tucson and this will be the pattern going into the weekend.

A better chance of thunderstorms will return next week.

Cochise County Forecast

