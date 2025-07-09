Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A little less heat to finish the week

Hot weather continues through the end of the week with only isolated thunderstorms to provide any relief
A slight cooling trend for the end of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat will gradually give way to slightly cooler temperatures over the next few days.

Thursday, the high temperature will still climb to 108° before cooling into the lower 100s to finish the week and head into the weekend.

With high pressure overhead, monsoon will struggle to produce much in the way of rain.

Most thunderstorms will occur to the east and southeast of Tucson and this will be the pattern going into the weekend.

A better chance of thunderstorms will return next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network