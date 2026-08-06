A little less active monsoon day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After yesterday's storms, it will likely be a little less active as our atmosphere is worked over and will take longer to recover.

The thunderstorms that do develop will start later in the day, east of Tucson, and will be less widespread.

Thunderstorm activity will continue each afternoon and evening this week with day to day variability. Storms may produce strong outflow winds and locally heavy rainfall with an isolated flash flooding risk.

High temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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