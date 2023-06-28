Watch Now
A little cooler to finish the week

Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 22:41:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the remainder of the week and we'll even see a hint of monsoon!

More moisture arrives Wednesday and this will be enough to produce a few thunderstorms across southeastern Cochise County.

In Tucson, we'll have to wait our turn for monsoon to arrive because most of the moisture will stay a little too far southeast.

Drier air will arrive for the Fourth of July weekend and this will allow temperatures to climb a few degrees before another slight cool down early next week.

For now, take it easy in the heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018