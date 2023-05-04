A little cooler air arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures will be a little cooler to bring the week to a close, but the wind will continue to be pretty gusty all the way into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s through the weekend and our overnight lows will even drop into the upper 40s to finish the week.

No rain is in the forecast, so wildfire danger will stay high for the next several days.

Warmer temperatures are expected to arrive by the middle of next week, but nothing extreme is on the horizon.

Cochise County Forecast

