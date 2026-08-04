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A later start to thunderstorms today

Thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon and evening, moving from northeast to west southwest.
Strong storms could develop later in the day, with blowing dust advisories
A later start to thunderstorms today
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will take a little longer for our atmosphere to recover today, so expect a later start to initial storm development, starting to our northeast then moving into Tucson around 5/6 pm, or later.

A BLOWING DUST ADVISORY is in effect for Cochise, and portions of Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee counties again today.

Chances for thunderstorms will develop each afternoon and evening this week with day to day variability.
Storms may produce severe outflow winds with areas of blowing dust, as well as locally heavy rainfall with a flash flooding risk.

High temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal through the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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