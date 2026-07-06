A hot week ahead, with increasing moisture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today and hot!

Moisture will slowly increase from the east, which will bring a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in eastern Pima county. Better chances stay east of us.

Highs begin climbing to dangerous levels. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect moisture to increase this week from the south and east, leading to storm chances for eastern areas

today, then expanding westward as the week progresses.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Monday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

