A hot start to the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with a few degrees of warming again today as high pressure moves over the region. Gusty easterly winds are expected this morning.

Highs will be 10-15° above normal, with some areas flirting with daily records.

Daily high temperatures will then lower several degrees by mid to late week, but still remain above normal.

Otherwise, enough moisture aloft for some cloud build-ups today through Wednesday, mainly from Tucson south and eastward and a slight chance (10 percent) of virga or dry thunderstorms.

Meteorologist April Madison

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