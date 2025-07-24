Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A hot finish to the week followed by a hot weekend

Hot temperatures continue as monsoon takes a break, but a good chance of rain is on the way next week
Good meteor viewing weather through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry air will continue to keep monsoon at bay and allow triple-digit heat to build across southern Arizona.

We expect temperatures to run above seasonal averages all through the weekend and into the early part of next week.

Highs will climb into the low 100s with the warmest day arriving Sunday when we see high temperatures close to 105°.

Monsoon is just taking a little break and will be back early next week with a good chance of rain on the way for the middle of the week.

Some areas east and southeast of Tucson could even see some localized flooding as strong thunderstorms return to the region.

For now, make sure to plan outdoor activities accordingly to avoid being out in the hottest part of the day.

