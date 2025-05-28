A hot end to the week leads to some weekend thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hotter temperatures arrive through the end of the week, but some much need moisture is on the way for the weekend.

High temperatures, through Friday, will climb into the low 100s and overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s to near 70°.

The first tropical storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season is developing off the coast of Acapulco, Mexico and will help bring some much needed rain to southern Arizona.

The best chance of thunderstorms will occur Sunday, but a few thunderstorms could develop as early as Friday afternoon.

It's too early to tell how much rain to expect, but we are very happy to report that some rain is back in the forecast!

