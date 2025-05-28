Watch Now
A hot but quiet weather pattern before an active weekend

Highs will hover near 100° around Tucson through Friday, with a chance for showers and storms over the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with a few clouds increasing this afternoon.

Expect highs to hover around 100° today through Friday as a weather system approaches.

This will bring some moisture into the region, initially with a slight chance of mainly dry thunderstorms east of Tucson Friday, then continued slight chances of showers and
thunderstorms Saturday area-wide.

The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will occur Sunday into early Monday with dry conditions returning thereafter.

Below normal temperatures return Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

