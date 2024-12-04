A gradual cooling trend through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak low pressure system will bring slightly cooler temperatures to all of southern Arizona and a slim chance of showers to the White Mountains.

Through the end of the week, highs will drop into the lower 70s and this trend will stay with us for the weekend.

Overnight lows will continue to drop into the mid to upper 40s through the weekend.

A stronger cold front will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures early next week.

By Tuesday, highs will fall into the lower 60s to make it feel more like December!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

