A gradual cooling trend takes us through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures are heading our way for the end of the week and that trend will take us right into the weekend.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s to finish the week with highs in the lower 80s for the weekend.

These cooler temperatures will come with an increase in wind which will create an increase in wildfire risk as we go into the weekend.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain through the middle of next week.

Keep drinking extra water and, with the increasing wildfire risk, please play it safe with any items that may cause a spark.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

