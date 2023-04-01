A gorgeous weekend for outdoor activities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm, quiet weather pattern will bring gorgeous conditions to southern Arizona over the weekend.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s underneath lots of sunshine and overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s.

Another change is on the way early next week as another cold front brings wind and high wildfire danger on Monday.

Much cooler temperatures will soon follow with highs only in the low to mid-60s for Tuesday.

Our weather roller coaster ride continues even as we flip the calendar to April.

Cochise County Forecast

A beautiful spring weekend

