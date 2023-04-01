Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A gorgeous weekend for outdoor activities

Windy, cooler conditions on the way
Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 22:49:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm, quiet weather pattern will bring gorgeous conditions to southern Arizona over the weekend.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s underneath lots of sunshine and overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s.

Another change is on the way early next week as another cold front brings wind and high wildfire danger on Monday.

Much cooler temperatures will soon follow with highs only in the low to mid-60s for Tuesday.

Our weather roller coaster ride continues even as we flip the calendar to April.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

A beautiful spring weekend

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018