A good chance of thunderstorms to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of moisture will remain over southern Arizona and this will continue to provide the fuel for more thunderstorms to develop.

A good chance of thunderstorms will take us into the middle of the week and some more heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible.

High temperatures will remain hot with highs staying in the low 100s to 105° range through the week.

Slightly drier air and a lower chance of thunderstorms will return for the end of the week.

We have had an active start to monsoon!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

