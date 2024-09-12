Watch Now
A good chance of thunderstorms is on the way

Tropical moisture will bring a good chance of thunderstorms back to southern Arizona this weekend
Posted

Plenty of wildfire smoke has been drifting through our skies, but some tropical moisture is on the way to help clean our air.

A tropical system is developing off the west coast of Mexico and will move north, over Baja, and send some moisture over southern Arizona.

The moisture will arrive Friday evening and bring a chance of thunderstorms to southern Arizona from Friday all the way into Monday.

Along with the moisture, we'll see high temperatures cooling into the low to mid-90s over the weekend and those cooler temperatures will carry us into the middle of next week.

Some welcome weather changes are on the way!

