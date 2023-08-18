A good chance of rain to finish the week and head into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of moisture will help keep monsoon active over the next few days and the tropics will provide an additional boost to start the weekend.

Remnant moisture from what is now Hurricane Hilary will spread over southern Arizona and southern California on Saturday.

The potential exists for some pockets of heavy rain which could cause some flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Saturday and Sunday for much of southern and western Arizona.

The Flood Watch does not include Tucson, but the metro area will also have a good chance of rain.

Cooler temperatures will also accompany the added moisture with highs in the mid-90s.

Cochise County Forecast

