A good chance of rain before drier air arrives

Drier, warmer air arrives this weekend
Posted at 7:03 PM, May 17, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another decent chance of showers and thunderstorms will be with us for Thursday, but drier air returns to finish the week.

A few thunderstorms will produce some heavy rain, small hail and gusty outflow wind as they work their way north throughout the day.

This weekend, much drier air arrives and will take us all the way through the middle of next week.

High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s, so enjoy the cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

