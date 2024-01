TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday morning will start off rather cool for portions of Cochise County seeing freezing temperatures.

Lows range from the upper-20s to mid-30s across the region.

Things will warm up with moderate temperatures topping out in the low 60s for a majority.

Skies look to remain clear as an area of high pressure sits over the area.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS