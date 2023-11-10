Watch Now
A fine fall finish to the week

Chilly nights lead to mild afternoons going into the weekend
Posted at 7:00 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 21:00:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fine fall weather continues into Veterans Day weekend.

A slight warming trend will take us through the weekend with highs climbing back into the lower 80s.

Overnight lows will continue dropping into the 40s, so be prepared for those chilly mornings!

Warmer temperatures will stay with us through the middle of next week before another cooler, unsettled weather pattern arrives for the end of next week.

Enjoy the fine fall weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

