A few thunderstorms remain in the forecast

Getting warmer for the weekend
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 20:48:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll continue to see a chance of thunderstorms as just enough moisture remains over southeastern Arizona through Thursday.

Thunderstorms will be isolated and have the potential to produce brief heavy rain and some gusty outflow wind.

By the end of the week, a dry southwesterly flow will return and chase most of the moisture off to the northeast.

This drier air will allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Enjoy the thunderstorms while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

