A few thunderstorms possible through the end of the week

Monsoon moisture will continue to tease southeastern Arizona as we go through the end of the week
Isolated thunderstorms are possible through the end of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to tease us with just enough moisture to produce a few thunderstorms across southeastern Arizona for the remainder of the week.

Most activity will stay to the east of Tucson because dry air will continue to dominate from Tucson to the west.

Along with the drier air, we'll see temperatures begin to rise with highs climbing into the low 100s.

By the end of the weekend, we'll see highs climbing above 105° with 109° expected by Monday.

Early next week, a little moisture returns for another round of isolated thunderstorms throughout southeastern Arizona.

