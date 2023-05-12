Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A few thunderstorms for Mother's Day weekend

Increasing heat and moisture going into the weekend
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 20:56:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures and moisture will increase as we finish the week and head into Mother's Day weekend.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s and we'll see that temperature trend continue into the middle of next week.

Moisture arrives over the weekend and will give us a few thunderstorms for Mother's Day and all the way into Thursday of next week.

Most of us won't see much rain, but to even be mentioning the possibility of thunderstorms at this time of the year is quite something!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018