A few thunderstorms for Mother's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures and moisture will increase as we finish the week and head into Mother's Day weekend.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s and we'll see that temperature trend continue into the middle of next week.

Moisture arrives over the weekend and will give us a few thunderstorms for Mother's Day and all the way into Thursday of next week.

Most of us won't see much rain, but to even be mentioning the possibility of thunderstorms at this time of the year is quite something!

Cochise County Forecast

