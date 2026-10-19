A few showers today, with more rain on the way midweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with the best chances east of Tucson. Most rainfall will be light. Tucson is expected to reach a high of 85 degrees this afternoon, right in line with the average high for Oct. 19. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal through Wednesday.

An area of low pressure moving down the West Coast will help bring rain chances in the middle of the week. As the system moves closer to the Desert Southwest, it will help create conditions favorable for showers and thunderstorms. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday, with more widespread rain expected Thursday as the system moves across the region.

Drier weather is expected to return Friday and continue through the weekend, with only a slight chance of showers near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

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