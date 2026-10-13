A few showers today, strong winds by Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you heard rain overnight, you weren’t imagining things! Scattered showers moved across parts of Southeast Arizona early Tuesday morning, especially in eastern Pima and Pinal counties. A few lingering showers are possible this afternoon as clouds stick around, but don’t expect much rain. Most areas will see little more than a few sprinkles, although isolated spots could pick up a bit more. It will also be breezy at times, with temperatures staying cooler than normal for much of the week.

For Friday and Saturday, plan for some potentially strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect starting late Thursday night, with sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph and gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph. Some areas, especially near mountains and through east-west valleys, could see even stronger gusts.

For the rest of the week, expect generally cooler-than-normal temperatures before the wind becomes the main concern heading into the weekend.

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