Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A few more showers before hot weather returns

Low pressure will remain over southern Arizona through the end of the week along with a few lingering showers
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will remain over the desert through Wednesday and continue to bring a chance of showers to southern Arizona.

Cooler than average temperatures will also stay with us as highs only climb into the low to mid-70s Tuesday afternoon.

Most of us will be lucky to see just over a trace of rain through Wednesday and a few more snow showers will be possible on the highest mountain peaks.

By the end of the week, high pressure and summer-like heat returns with high temperatures approaching 100°.

Our wild roller coaster ride of weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network