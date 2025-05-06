A few more showers before hot weather returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will remain over the desert through Wednesday and continue to bring a chance of showers to southern Arizona.
Cooler than average temperatures will also stay with us as highs only climb into the low to mid-70s Tuesday afternoon.
Most of us will be lucky to see just over a trace of rain through Wednesday and a few more snow showers will be possible on the highest mountain peaks.
By the end of the week, high pressure and summer-like heat returns with high temperatures approaching 100°.
Our wild roller coaster ride of weather continues!
Cochise County Forecast
