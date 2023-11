TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is taking over and will continue to bring warm, sunny days along with clear, chilly nights to southern Arizona.

This weekend, highs will climb back up to 90° with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

We don't see much change in the weather pattern all the way through the middle of next week.

It's quite the warm start to November!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS