TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a dry and warm weekend ahead. It's the calm before the storm as next week we'll see rain and thunderstorm chances increase. Temperatures will continue to be warm throughout the week with the hottest day being on Monday an extreme heat warning is in effect for portions of southeast Arizona.

Tucson will be at 108 for Sunday and Sierra Vista will be at 100 for Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast June 28

