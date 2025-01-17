A cooler weather pattern returns to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure moves east and will drag some cooler air across southern Arizona to finish the week.

Friday, highs will drop back into the lower 60s and we'll remain in the lower 60s through the weekend and into next week.

A series of weather systems will pass to our north and keep our temperatures a bit below seasonal averages for the next several days.

Unfortunately, none of these systems will produce any significant rain or snow across southern Arizona.

We will see lots of sunshine through the weekend, so our cool temperatures will feel warmer if you stay in the sun!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

