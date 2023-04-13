Watch Now
A cooler finish to the week

Warming up for the weekend
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 17:29:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll bring the week to a close with cooler than average temperatures, but the weekend is shaping up nicely!

Highs will stay in the 70s to finish the week, but climb back to 90° to finish the weekend.

Next week, another weather system will bring some more wind and cooler temperatures for the middle of the week.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain in the forecast.

Make your outdoor weekend plans now!

Cuyler Diggs

