A cooler, breezy weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will shift back to cooler temperatures along with gusty wind through the end of the week.

Even though the cooler temperatures will be welcome to some, they will come with the price of gusty wind which will increase our wildfire risk.

Each afternoon, wind speeds will run between 15 and 25 mph with some wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

Combined with low humidity and dew points, this will create higher wildfire risk which will continue all the way into the weekend.

Be careful with any flammable items or any thing that could cause a spark!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

