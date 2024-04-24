Watch Now
A cooler, breezy weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

Cooler, breezy, dry weather will take us through the start of the weekend
Posted at 5:46 PM, Apr 23, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will shift back to cooler temperatures along with gusty wind through the end of the week.

Even though the cooler temperatures will be welcome to some, they will come with the price of gusty wind which will increase our wildfire risk.

Each afternoon, wind speeds will run between 15 and 25 mph with some wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

Combined with low humidity and dew points, this will create higher wildfire risk which will continue all the way into the weekend.

Be careful with any flammable items or any thing that could cause a spark!

Cuyler Diggs

