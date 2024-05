TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy afternoons with cooler than average temperatures kicked off Memorial Day weekend. The winds decrease through Sunday and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s in Tucson on Sunday. The first 100 degree temperature of the year will hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sierra Vista will see temperatures in the low 90s and high 80s throughout the week.

Cochise County Forecast May 25

