Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A cool start to the weekend

Cool temperatures will quickly give way to above average heat as we go into next week
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 20:42:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool air and gusty wind will start the weekend, but a big warming trend is heading our way.

Saturday will bring highs in the mid-70s before we see lower 90s return on Monday.

A dry weather pattern will stay with us through next week along with some occasional gusty wind.

Wildfire danger continues to be elevated throughout southern Arizona so be careful with any flammable items or any items that could cause a spark.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018