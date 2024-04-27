A cool start to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool air and gusty wind will start the weekend, but a big warming trend is heading our way.

Saturday will bring highs in the mid-70s before we see lower 90s return on Monday.

A dry weather pattern will stay with us through next week along with some occasional gusty wind.

Wildfire danger continues to be elevated throughout southern Arizona so be careful with any flammable items or any items that could cause a spark.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

