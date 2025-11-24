A cool start to the week, with gradual warming

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patchy morning fog is possible this morning, especially in valleys to our east.

Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s for the Tucson area.

Highs will warm to normal or a few degrees above normal Tuesday into the first part of the weekend.

The next weather system could possibly impact southeast Arizona late this weekend into early next week bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation chances.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

