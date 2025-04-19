A cool start to Easter weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will bring cool air and a slight chance of showers to southern Arizona for the beginning of Easter weekend.

As we have seen with the past few weather systems, we won't see much rain or mountain snow because our atmosphere remains quite dry.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s to start the weekend and will climb into the lower 80s for Easter Sunday.

Next week, warmer air returns that will have our high temperatures running pretty close to 90° through the week.

Have a safe and happy Easter weekend!

