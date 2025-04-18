A cool finish to the week with less wind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An area of low pressure will bring cooler air to southern Arizona for the end of the week along with a slight chance of showers.

High temperatures will fall into the low to mid-70s with overnight lows dipping into the lower 40s.

A slight chance of showers will arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday morning, but little or no accumulation is expected.

Easter Sunday will start chilly with temperatures in the 40s, but a nice afternoon will bring sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Next week, highs will climb into the upper 80s with some more gusty wind arriving by the middle of the week.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last!

Cochise County Forecast

