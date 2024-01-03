A cool and dry Wednesday in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s to begin the day in Cochise County.

Things will warm up with highs expected in the low 60s for a majority of the county.

The second weather system of the year begins making its way through the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Cochise County will feel its impacts in the early morning hours of Thursday as the system bring rain and high-elevation snow.

The system begins to clear out as Thursday progresses.

