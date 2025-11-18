A cold winter storm approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild today with highs staying in the lower 70s across Tucson.

Expect a 10-20% chance for showers today and tonight, then increasing widespread showers and storms Wednesday afternoon, and continuing overnight into Thursday.

Rain amounts for areas in northwestern and central Arizona are expected to range from 0.50 - 1", with 0.25 - 0.50" around the greater Tucson area, over the entire storm period.

2-7" of snowfall is also expected above 7000 feet in the Sky Islands and the White Mountains, along with breezy conditions.

High temperatures will remain 2 to 6 degrees below normal today, then fall 10 to 13 degrees below

normal by Thursday. The first widespread freeze is expected Friday morning for the valleys to the south and east of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

