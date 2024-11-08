Watch Now
A cold finish to the week before a weekend warm-up

Cold temperatures return and Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of southeastern Arizona, but a big warm-up is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another night of cold temperatures along with some Freeze Warnings will bring the work week to a close, but much warmer weather returns for the weekend.

High temperatures will climb from the mid-60s, on Friday, to the lower 80s for Sunday.

This warmer weather trend will take us into Veterans Day and through most of next week with highs running in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Dry weather will continue as the storm track retreats to the north for the next several days.

Make some outdoor weekend plans now!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

