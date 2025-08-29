Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A cloudy start to this Friday

Isolated afternoon and evening storm chances
A cloudy start to the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The late-night thunderstorms that brought light showers into the metro area overnight, will possibly linger through the morning hours.

Any residual cloud cover will likely impact afternoon and evening storm chances. But more isolated storms are expected across southeast Arizona later today and tonight.

Increasing moisture by early next week should bring an increase in thunderstorm chances to southeastern Arizona, with day to day variability.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Friday weather

