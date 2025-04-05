Watch Now
A chilly start to the weekend will lead to a summer-like warming trend

Our weather stays cool and unsettled to start the weekend, but summer-like heat is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more day of cool, unsettled weather will stay with us before a big warming trend kicks into gear.

Saturday will bring high temperatures in the lower 70s with a few showers possible from Tucson to the east.

A little more light snow will fall above 6,000', but little or no additional accumulation is expected.

Sunday, we return to sunshine with highs in the upper 70s which will soon be followed by 80s on Monday.

By the end of next week, Tucson will come close to reaching its first 100° day of the year with highs climbing into the upper 90s.

Have a great, safe weekend and get ready for summer-like heat to return!

