A chilly start to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front will significantly drop our temperatures to start the weekend.

Highs will fall back into the lower 60s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s for Sunday morning.

Going into the week, we'll stay unseasonably cool as another weak system brings a slight chance of showers Monday evening.

To start the week, highs will stay in the lower 70s before climbing all the way into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Have a safe and great weekend despite the chilly temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

