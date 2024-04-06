Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A chilly start to the weekend

Cold air returns and will keep us unseasonably cool all the way into the start of the week
Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 20:35:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front will significantly drop our temperatures to start the weekend.

Highs will fall back into the lower 60s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s for Sunday morning.

Going into the week, we'll stay unseasonably cool as another weak system brings a slight chance of showers Monday evening.

To start the week, highs will stay in the lower 70s before climbing all the way into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Have a safe and great weekend despite the chilly temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018