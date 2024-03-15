A chilly St. Patrick's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slow moving low pressure system will continue to bring unsettled weather to southern Arizona through St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Chilly temperatures, gusty wind, a few showers and some more mountain snow will all make for an interesting weekend of weather.

We're not expecting much accumulation of rain as most of us will only see an additional 0.10" or so.

High temperatures will stay in the 60s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s through the weekend, so dress warm as you head out and about.

Warmer weather returns next week with highs returning to the upper 70s.

Have a safe and happy St. Patrick's Day weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

