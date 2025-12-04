Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A chilly end to the week

Cold mornings and cool afternoons to end the week, then warming up by Sunday
Freeze Warnings in place Friday morning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see some patchy fog this morning, especially across Cochise county, as the system that brought light showers exits to the east.

Cooler air will also be in place with below normal temperatures across the region through Saturday.

Cold morning lows are expected the next few mornings, with widespread sub-freezing temperatures likely in the valleys east and south of Tucson. A Freeze Warning is in effect for those areas from 2 to 9 AM Friday morning.

Otherwise, high pressure will move over the area Sunday into next week, resulting in afternoon high
temperatures warming to above seasonable levels into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

